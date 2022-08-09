IDAM names Anurag Singal as Vice President- Customer Delight

In his new role, he will be responsible for providing an exceptional experience for existing and potential customers.
IDAM House of Brands, a conglomerate of various FMCG Brands and the holding entity of Bella Vita Organic, has announced Anurag Singal as the Vice President of Customer Experience and Customer Delight. In his new role, he will be responsible for providing an exceptional experience for existing and potential customers thereby leading the efforts to create customer-centric strategies and initiatives to deliver on the organisation's vision and mission.
With a knack for customer engagement, Anurag comes with an experience of over 20 years. Prior to joining IDAM House of Brands, he worked with organisations like KocharTech, Concentrix, Mphasis and Spice Telecom to name a few. Customer experience is often influenced by multiple departments including sales, marketing, and even finance. Therefore, by defining the continuous improvement processes, Anurag’s presence will ensure that everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goals.
Speaking on the appointment, Anurag Singal, Vice President of Customer Experience and Customer Delight said, “I am beyond thrilled to start my position at IDAM House of Brands. Customer experience is not just a department, it's a company. And, customer delight and experience are not just giving good services to customers but also optimising internal operations, so that the response time for customers is reduced, the team is productive and we exceed expectations generating positive emotions. I believe that my strong analytical ability to evaluate the same will help to further meet or exceed the business objectives and financial goals. I therefore look forward to leveraging my skills and making significant contributions to further propel the company’s growth.”
Aakash Anand, Founder and CEO of IDAM House of Brands commented, "We are delighted to welcome Anurag Singal to the IDAM family. Consumer feedback and experience is a key element of our operations at IDAM House of Brands. I am confident that Anurag's expertise in enhancing consumer delight effectuating training & development initiatives internally will surely help our brands stand out and create long term relationships with your consumers' '.