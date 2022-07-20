IDAM names Durgesh Agarwal as VP - Supply Chain and Operations

With over 11 years of experience with FMCG sectors, Durgesh comes with a diverse experience in Demand and Supply planning, Logistics and Warehousing & Vendor Management, accented with the latest trends and techniques of the field. Before joining IDAM House of Brands, he worked with organisations like Mamaearth, where he led Mamaearth’s own website's D2C operation, Dabur and HealthKart among others. An overall expert in Inventory Management across the supply chain, Durgesh will lead the continued growth of IDAM as a house of brands while uplifting the consumer shopping & delivery experience.