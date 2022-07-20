IDAM names Durgesh Agarwal as VP - Supply Chain and Operations

He will be responsible for spearheading the company’s supply chain,efficient last mile delivery, demand and supply plans.
IDAM House of Brands, a conglomerate of FMCG Brands and holding entity of Bella Vita Organic has appointed Durgesh Agarwal as its vice president of supply chain and operations. In his new role, he will be responsible for spearheading the company’s supply chain,efficient last mile delivery, demand and supply plans while imparting his expertise in other important domains of warehouses, logistics and operations to name a few.
With over 11 years of experience with FMCG sectors, Durgesh comes with a diverse experience in Demand and Supply planning, Logistics and Warehousing & Vendor Management, accented with the latest trends and techniques of the field. Before joining IDAM House of Brands, he worked with organisations like Mamaearth, where he led Mamaearth’s own website's D2C operation, Dabur and HealthKart among others. An overall expert in Inventory Management across the supply chain, Durgesh will lead the continued growth of IDAM as a house of brands while uplifting the consumer shopping & delivery experience.
“The D2C consumer experience has changed after Covid, where consumers are demanding quick delivery in the right packaging, at the right time with the right products.” says Durgesh. “IDAM house of brands has grown exceptionally over the last 3 years, and I am thrilled to lend my expertise to streamline and set new processes in the group to make it more process oriented and get the consumer delight,” he added.
On his appointment, Aakash Anand, founder and CEO of IDAM House of Brands said, “Durgesh’s expertise spans a wide variety of industries, and we’re confident that Durgesh’s track record and proven skills of solving complex supply chain problems will be a key asset for IDAM to deliver greater efficiencies while going forward. We’re delighted to have him on board and wish him the most success in his new role.”