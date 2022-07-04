Ideabrew Studios makes senior level appointments

Supriya’s vast experience in sales as west head of FM Tadkaa and vice president of sales, Radio One India, will drive the concept of monetization of podcasts through integrated advertising and branding solutions for the company. The surge in podcast popularity has naturally piqued the interest of ardent advertisers. The number of businesses interested in using podcasts to reach their target audience is increasing. She will work on revenue generation for the firm as a creative solution provider, ensuring advertisers find value in podcasts based on key KPIs and building strategic partner partnerships with sponsors and brands.