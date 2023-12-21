Ideacafe appoints Viren Yadav as Lead Integration Specialist

Viren was previously associated with Laqshya Media Group.
Ideacafe, an advertising, media and communications agency, has announced the appointment of Viren Yadav as lead integration specialist. Viren brings over 15 years of experience in the industry, having made significant contributions in organisations such as Laqshya media group, JC Decaux and Chitra Advertising.
Viren holds an MBA degree and is renowned for his passion for out of home business, coupled with a remarkable ability to build interpersonal skills around the business across India. His profound expertise and passion for OOH advertising make him a true go-getter in this field.
Nabendu Bhattacharyya, founder, Ideacafe, said, “Viren is passionate about the medium and has a natural flair for building new relationships. His high energy levels are infectious and matches the pace of Ideacafe. We are excited to have Viren on board and believe his extensive background and zeal will significantly contribute to our ongoing success and growth.”
On the opportunity of working with Ideacafe, Viren added, “ I am looking forward to growing the expanse of my knowledge level from the veterans of the industry who have come together to build Ideacafe. I feel Ideacafe’s offerings are a class apart on the new age DOOH/pDOOH & experiential space. Looking forward to contributing to growth in the organisations.”
Viren’s last assignment was AGM- business development and client servicing at Laqshya Media Group pioneering new business initiates. The Major OOH campaigns executed by Viren are Zoom car, Rapido , Volvo, VIVO Smartphone, Somany, Curefit, Adani Wilmar, Omega Watches, Cars24, Zomato, OYO Room, Ridlr , Urban Ladder, Paytm ,Volvo Eicher, Gionee Smartphone, Max Healthcare, Ultratech Cement, J K Cement Ltd, Columbia Asia Hospital, Vassan Eye Care and others.
In continuation with its growth strategy, the leadership team at Ideacafe has been focusing on carefully handpicking industry stalwarts and building a team of diverse talent that reflects, relates, and resonates with the evolved integrated communication ecosystem.