Ideacafe.agency has appointed Rahul Karwa as the account planning lead for its experiential division, Ideacafe Roots, which focuses on brands' communication needs for expansion strategies.

Rahul Karwa has 22 years of experience in sales, marketing, and communications, working with companies like HUL, P&G, Asian Paints, Castrol, and Western Union. He specialises in consumer insights and developing strategies for experiential campaigns recognised at national and international forums.

His career spans leading organisations like Ogilvy, Reliance Capital, WPP, DDB, and VML, along with entrepreneurial ventures such as The Bucketlist and Shipyaari. His adaptability, strategic thinking, and creative acumen have consistently driven success, blending a focus on building businesses with an enduring passion for ideas at the core of his work.

Sandip Bansal, practice head at Ideacafe Roots, shared his excitement: "We are extremely excited to welcome Rahul to the Roots team. His expertise will further strengthen our ability to provide our clients with human-centric, innovative approaches to unlock the vast potential of rural India, which represents over 12% of the world’s population."

On Rahul’s appointment, Nabendu Bhattacharyya founder ideacafe.agency said “ My single-minded focus is on satiating the need of brands and pooling in the right talent who are adept at delivering brand objectives . Rahul is a proven talent, having personally worked with him during my Ogilvy days, and being fully aware of his capabilities I am certain his credentials are perfectly aligned to our vision of providing bespoke idea driven solutions. I am confident that his inclusion in the team will further strengthen our brand centric approach”

“Since its inception a few months ago, Ideacafe Roots has quickly grown, onboarding over 25 professionals across markets and working with a dozen national brands. The division is expanding rapidly, with the goal of becoming the largest Rurban brand in the next 2-3 years.” Bhattacharyya concludes.

Reflecting on his new role, Rahul shared: "Fifteen years ago, I took a leap from planning to reviving a struggling agency - a defining moment that fuelled my passion for business turnarounds. While building businesses, my love for ideas remained central, making this opportunity with Ideacafe Roots feel like a full-circle moment to craft ideas with meaningful and lasting impact."