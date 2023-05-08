ideacafe.agency appoints Y Srinivas Raju as Chief Strategy Officer

His previous stint was with Posterscope India as Head of Data & Insights.
The leadership team at Ideacafe, has been focusing on carefully handpicking industry stalwarts and building a team of diverse talent that reflects, relates, and resonates with the evolved OOH ecosystem.
In line with this objective, ideacafe.agency, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has announced the appointment of Y Srinivas Raju as Chief Strategy Officer. Srinivas (Srini) joins the team to lead the data, strategy, and research initiatives. With 18+ years of experience, Srini has worked across multiple agencies in different roles – from mainline media planning and research to ad sales, events, media planning, and strategic communication in the OOH space, he has worked on categories spanning telecom, automobile, FMCG, BFSI, Retail, Consumer Durables and more.
When contacted Nabendu Bhattacharyya, said “Srini will work closely with the leadership team to develop and execute the strategic marketing planning and consumer insights research for our clients. At Ideacafe.agency he will align with the company's overall business objectives, striking a balance between strategic brand-building initiatives, technology led products and industry first data led initiatives.”
He further added, “Srini’s experience and expertise in differential thinking will be invaluable to us as we look to expand our business and services. I am confident that in his new role Srini will play a crucial part in driving growth and success for ideacafe.agency”.
Speaking about his appointment Srinivas said, “I am thrilled to be joining ideacafe.agency that redefines the "brewing" of ideas. I look forward to working with the team in building a range of services, including creative, data and technology led media solutions, covering digital media, out-of-home, activation, rural, and a whole gamut of idea-centric solutions for brands across the spectrum”.
ideacafe.agency aims to revolutionize the future of brand communication with its idea-centric and insight driven approach and the assimilation of talent within the agency is indicative of their plans for the future.