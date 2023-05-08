ideacafe.agency appoints Y Srinivas Raju as Chief Strategy Officer

In line with this objective, ideacafe.agency, founded by Nabendu Bhattacharyya, has announced the appointment of Y Srinivas Raju as Chief Strategy Officer. Srinivas (Srini) joins the team to lead the data, strategy, and research initiatives. With 18+ years of experience, Srini has worked across multiple agencies in different roles – from mainline media planning and research to ad sales, events, media planning, and strategic communication in the OOH space, he has worked on categories spanning telecom, automobile, FMCG, BFSI, Retail, Consumer Durables and more.