Ideacafe.Agency ropes in Fabian Trevor Cowan as Chief Growth Officer

Ideacafe.Agency, the newly launched company by Nabendu Bhattacharyya announces the appointment of Fabian Trevor Cowan as chief growth officer (CGO). Fabian, a seasoned media professional, joins the team to drive growth and revenue opportunity initiatives at the agency.
He brings with him over 27+ years of experience. He has worked across Print, Radio, Television & Out-Of-Home. He is a seasoned speaker at various marketing forums and has been a big D/OOH evangelist.
Welcoming him on board Nabendu Bhattacharryya, founder IdeaCafe. Agency. said, “I am happy and delighted to have Fabian onboard as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) at Ideacafe.Agency. His passion for out-of-home, technology, creativity will strengthen our foundation and truly matches our growth vision. Getting him on board and strengthening our leadership team to set the right culture at Ideacafe.Agency. He inherent collaborative spirit, drives positivity, and an excellent mentor is the kind of talent we want to build."
Commenting on this opportunity, Cowan shared, “I am delighted to join in Ideacafe.Agency. My yearning belief in re-constituting a brand past experiences with OOH through creative abrasion and a data driven delivery coincided perfectly well with Nabendu’s vision of a new approach. I believe it is time for us as an industry to work collectively towards the conscious elevation of the Out of Home ecosystem."
Cowan further added, “Jazz is the notes you don’t play. At Ideacafe.Agency. our focus is on not playing to the gallery doing most of the things that have always been done, but doing some of the things that have never been done, resulting in a symphony that captures the attention it so deserves” .