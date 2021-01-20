IdeateLabs appoints Lokesh Shah as VP – Brand Solutions

Vrutika Dawda, director, IdeateLabs commented, “We welcome Lokesh as a part of the Senior leadership team at IdeateLabs. His strong professional background spans across two decades of rich experience in both Indian and international markets. It is this experience that we would like him to help us bolster our accounts – Indian consumer insights clubbed with the best international practices. Lokesh will lead the IdeateLabs Mumbai business and will be playing a pivotal role in the agency. He will mentor the team in crafting effective strategy and oversee seamless implementation. His thinking complements our brand promise of ‘Building Conversations’; which is all about seeding positive chatter among the brand, the stakeholders and the consumer. We are confident he will effectively take charge of the Mumbai business.”