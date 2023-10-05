Ideosphere appoints Ashraf Engineer as Head, Brand Strategy

Prior to this, he was with Pitchfork Consulting as Executive Director.
Ideosphere, a brand strategy communications consultancy has appointed industry veteran Ashraf Engineer as brand strategy head. He joins with nearly three decades of expertise spanning journalism, PR, and business advisory.
Ashraf's professional journey includes journalism stints with the Bombay Times, Mid-Day and HT. He has been instrumental in setting a sound content practice at MSL Group, one of India's largest PR firms and helping build Pitchfork Partners from the ground up as Executive Director. He is a published author, TEDx speaker and runs an award-winning news podcast.
On his appointment, Ashraf said, “Ideosphere's commitment to effective communication aligns seamlessly with my belief in its pivotal role for businesses. As we enter the next phase of growth, I am enthusiastic about contributing to the organization's success by leveraging my experience to help Ideosphere create possibilities through powerful communication. I've witnessed Ideosphere consistently achieve excellence in these arenas, delivering outstanding results over the past decade. As it enters the next phase of this growth, I am excited to be part of it.”
As Aniruddha Atul Bhagwat, CEO and co-founder, Ideosphere Consulting, explains, "Industry hunger for sound strategic communications guidance is very high due to rapid landscape shifts and change in consumer sensibilities. Ashraf's perspective, derived from a distinguished body of work spanning challenging industries in both India and abroad, aligns seamlessly with Ideosphere's commitment to excellence. As we chart our path toward serving global markets and more profound industry impact, Ashraf's appointment represents our commitment towards building cutting edge teams.