& ignite appoints Arunima Singh as managing director

Full service advertising and digital agency & ignite has appointed Arunima Singh as managing director. The agency was recently launched by former Havas Life chief creative officer Sachin Talwalkar.

In her new role, Singh will focus on scaling the agency’s vision of building bold ideas and delivering purpose led storytelling for brands.

Commenting on her appointment, Singh said, “This is an exciting inflection point. The industry needs agencies that combine deep experience with fresh ambition. With & ignite, we are building a culture of ownership, agility, and relentless excellence. Our goal is not incremental growth. It is exponential impact. I am indeed excited and looking forward to once again working alongside Sachin to creating meaningful brand experiences.”

Singh brings more than 26 years of experience across media and marketing, including over 15 years in digital and social media. Her expertise spans digital media planning, brand management and end to end campaign execution across sectors such as health communications. Over the years, she has worked on large scale campaigns and complex projects, driving business outcomes and customer engagement.

Sachin Talwalkar, founder and chief creative officer, said, “I am thrilled that Arunima has joined me to scale & ignite to greater heights. Having worked with her in the past, I am fully aware of her accomplishments, capabilities, and ambition. She is a hardcore, well networked business driver, and I look forward to building a stellar agency with her.”