IIFL Wealth elevates Ronak Sheth as Senior Partner, Head Marketing & Client Experiences

IIFL Wealth, Indian wealth management company has elevated Ronak Sheth as Senior Partner, Head Marketing & Client Experiences. Earlier he was the Partner & Head - Client Experience with IIFL. Ronak joined the companyin 2009 as AVP - Learning & Development. He will be based out of Mumbai office. Prior to IIFL, Ronak was working with Next Link as head - market & brand development for around 3 years.

In the past, Ronak has also worked with Sihl Group as manager - project development (India) for 1 approx 1 year. Ronak has done hi PGDM in business management from XLRI, Jamshedpur.