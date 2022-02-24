IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as its CEO & CSO

Susanne joined IKEA in 1997 and has worked across different roles within IKEA. This is her third stint in India. She started her IKEA journey as Environmental Manager for the IKEA Group and moved on to IKEA of Sweden, the Product Development Company, where she held various roles in different business categories. She then moved to India in 2007 to head the purchasing function for IKEA South Asia during which she developed a strong connection and passion for India and its people. Before joining IKEA India once again in 2017, Susanne was the Managing Director at IKEA Communications, the in-house agency of IKEA, for 5 years during which she led the organization through a major transformation to drive better business and people results. Susanne in her last role in India, led market development for Delhi NCR, where she also drove the sustainability agenda and local community initiatives crucial to IKEA’s vision and mission to become a climate-positive business by 2030.