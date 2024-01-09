IKEA's Kavitha Rao joins 10clubhomes as co-founder and COO

Prior to this, Kavitha was the managing director at Accenture's retail division.
10clubhomes, a consumer goods brand, announced the appointment of Kavitha Rao as their new co-founder and chief operating officer.
Kavitha, has previously worked in various in leadership roles for over two decades in the retail and consumer industry.
The company hopes to drive growth and profitability, with Kavitha leading the business across various fronts.
Furthermore, she will be leading the company's strategy for retail expansion through offline and online channels, focusing on the category roadmap, and overseeing high-performing day-to-day operations to propel 10clubhomes' growth in the competitive Indian retail and consumer market.
For seven and a half years, Kavitha was employed by IKEA as a member of the management team during the company's startup phase in India. In her previous position ws Chief Commercial Officer, she oversaw the sales, marketing, sourcing, merchandising, retail design, customer experience, and food business operations for both physical and online stores, with an emphasis on strengthening the IKEA brand. She has experience from consulting work at Infosys, Capgemini, and Accenture. She holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow.
Bhavna Suresh, founder, 10clubhomes expressed, ‘’I am thrilled that we have come together, because with Kavitha's extensive expertise and successful track record in the retail and lifestyle industry, it is going to be a much more enjoyable experience building to disrupt this extremely large opportunity. I am immensely grateful to have found a partner of her caliber as she embarks on her entrepreneurial stint."
Kavitha added, "As the new co-founder & COO, I am extremely excited for the unlimited opportunities that lie ahead. Together with Bhavna and the entire team at 10clubhomes, I look forward to expanding our footprint across the country with the intent to make high quality home and kitchen products at incredible prices, accessible across all consumer touchpoints.”