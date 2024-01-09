IKEA's Kavitha Rao joins 10clubhomes as co-founder and COO

For seven and a half years, Kavitha was employed by IKEA as a member of the management team during the company's startup phase in India. In her previous position ws Chief Commercial Officer, she oversaw the sales, marketing, sourcing, merchandising, retail design, customer experience, and food business operations for both physical and online stores, with an emphasis on strengthening the IKEA brand. She has experience from consulting work at Infosys, Capgemini, and Accenture. She holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow.