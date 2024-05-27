Ikea's Mohit Raina joins United Breweries as category director for Kingfisher

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mohit Raina has been appointed as the category director- Kingfisher at United Breweries. He was formerly the marketing communications manager at Ikea. Raina shared the update on his LinkedIn profile.
He began his career at Gillette and subsequently worked at PepsiCo India, DNA Networks, and Domino's. As the general manager of marketing for mango-based drinks and hydration at PepsiCo India, Raina managed the company's largest beverage portfolio.
He built a cross-functional team of internal and external stakeholders to manage global innovation platforms and led a transformation project focusing on product and packaging to enhance the taste of mango drinks.
Raina has seventeen years of experience in general management with critical experience in building the foundation of new emerging businesses and platforms, managing global project teams from diverse backgrounds and cross functional skills.