Ilena Bose joins Heads Up for Tails as brand lead

Ilena Bose has joined Heads Up For Tails- a brand specialising in pet supplies as Brand Lead. Bose took to social media to announce the development. Before this she was the marketing specialist at engin sciences.

Advertisment

Bose has over eight years of experience in brand strategy, digital marketing, content development, and client engagement. Before her stint at engin sciences, she was a senior analyst at American Express. Bose has also led successful marketing initiatives for top brands like Adidas, Marks & Spencer, and National Geographic in her career.