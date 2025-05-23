Impact Communications unveils new leadership line-up

Impact Communications, a frontrunner in rural and experiential marketing, has announced key leadership elevations.

Nisha Gaud takes charge as Branch Head– Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in her 14-year journey with Impact. From trainee to trailblazer, Gaud has consistently delivered with passion and precision. She now leads one of the company’s most influential markets, tasked with deepening client partnerships and driving regional growth.

Juhi Gupta steps into the role of vice president– strategic planning and integration, where she will lead high-impact transformation projects and oversee the integration of Immersive Communications post-acquisition. Known for her strategic foresight and collaborative leadership, Juhi will play a pivotal role in shaping Impact’s future-readiness.

Satish Gurunathan has been appointed business unit head– North, bringing his proven track record in operations and client delivery to the fore. He will helm the North region, one of Impact’s most dynamic business zones, with a sharp focus on performance and team leadership.

“These aren’t just new titles—they’re bold moves to back the kind of leadership that drives change from the inside out,” said Sanjay Kaul, founder and group CEO, Impact Communications. “Each of these leaders has earned their stripes—and now, the stage is theirs.”