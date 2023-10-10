Impresario elevates Divya Aggarwal to Chief Growth Officer

In the new role, Divya will lead the overall marketing & communications and growth efforts for all Impresario’s brands.
Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality has appointed Divya Aggarwal as its chief growth officer. In the new role, Divya will lead the overall marketing & communications and growth efforts for all Impresario’s brands. By harnessing technology and data driven marketing, Divya is instrumental in ensuring Impresario’s house of brands including SOCIAL, antiSOCIAL, Smoke House Deli, BOSS Burger, Lucknowee, Slink & Bardot and Prithvi Café, scale new heights and bolster operations pan-India.
Divya spent her early years working at IMRB International, before moving on to Nestlé where she managed well-known brands like Nescafé, Maggi, and Cerelac. She has also worked with other global brands such as Disney Star, Jubilant FoodWorks (where she was in charge of launching Popeyes in India), and X (formerly known as Twitter). In addition, she has started her own business with The Green Snack Co. and worked as the head of marketing for Impresario in 2019.
Speaking about her new role, Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, says, “I feel grateful and privileged to lead the role of Chief Growth Officer for Impresario. Some of the brightest minds of India’s food services market work here and are driven towards offering memorable experiences to people. As our audience’s preferences evolve, there’s increased appetite for novel experiences within the sector which requires greater investments and innovation from the ecosystem. I’m excited to be at the confluence of this growth curve and I look forward to learning and shaping the trajectory of India’s culinary, co-working, community, and cultural landscape.”
Riyaaz Amlani, managing director, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality expresses, “Divya has been a leader, a guide, and a force to reckon with in the F&B and hospitality industry. She has been an asset to the Impresario team, helping to grow the brand in new businesses and regions. We are excited to be working with her and see where this leads as we scale new heights for Impresario.”