Impresario elevates Divya Aggarwal to Chief Growth Officer

Speaking about her new role, Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality, says, “I feel grateful and privileged to lead the role of Chief Growth Officer for Impresario. Some of the brightest minds of India’s food services market work here and are driven towards offering memorable experiences to people. As our audience’s preferences evolve, there’s increased appetite for novel experiences within the sector which requires greater investments and innovation from the ecosystem. I’m excited to be at the confluence of this growth curve and I look forward to learning and shaping the trajectory of India’s culinary, co-working, community, and cultural landscape.”