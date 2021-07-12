Impresario Handmade Restaurants appoints Alexander Valladares as CMO

The newly appointed chief marketing officer - Impresario Handmade Restaurants, Alexander Valladres said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Impresario family. Coming from a media background, I’m excited about this leap into the F&B industry and what better way to do that than with one of the most youthful and forward-thinking companies in the country. Impresario has an array of vibrant brands that are big on people, pop culture, and creating great experiences - all of the things that light me up personally and professionally - and I’m excited to bring my learnings to such a collaborative environment. I look forward to continuing to build strong communities around our brands.”