Impresario names Satyajit Dhingra as Chief Business Officer

Riyaaz Amlani, founder of Impresario added, “I don’t think Impresario would have reached where we are today without Satyajit’s astute business skills. He’s someone who understands the business and the ability to capitalise on business opportunities, so it was a no-brainer for the board and I to appoint him as our first Chief Business Officer. That majorly includes our future expansion plan of reaching a total of 120 outposts, with the addition of 2-3 new Smoke House Deli outlets and approximately 18-20 new SOCIAL outposts per year for the next 3 years. I’m certain that Satyajit can really help us achieve these numbers.”