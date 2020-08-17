In an internal move, Ratika Mehra to now spearhead brand Dettol at RB

She was the category manager for RB's personal care portfolio of brands - Veet, Durex, Krack, and Scholl until July 2020.
Ratika Mehra, as per her LinkedIn post, is now category marketing manager, Dettol at RB.
Earlier from January 2018 to July 2020, she spearheaded RB's personal care portfolio of brands - Veet, Durex, Krack & Scholl. Mehra had joined the company in 2015 as area innovation manager - Dettol, developing markets from Unilever where she had spent nearly four years.
Her post: Moving on from handling RB's personal care brands – Veet & Durex, to spearheading its flagship and the "King-of-Disinfection" brand Dettol. Never has this brand been more relevant today and am super excited to drive it as I start this journey.
The past couple of years have been an amazing experience leading brands like Veet and Durex. Got to work with some incredible colleagues & partners who helped me gain/gather some fantastic experiences and achievements. We reached higher milestones and attained multiple awards, including 3 Effies – 2 Silver and 1 Gold for Durex.
Looking forward now to greater experiences and newer milestones. Ever onwards and upwards Dettol Dettol Ho! :)