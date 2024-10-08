IN10 Media appoints Anupriya Shetty as head of marketing and communications

IN10 Media has onboarded Anupriya Shetty as its head of marketing and communications. She will spearhead the network's marketing strategy, focusing on enhancing brand presence and user experience. Her deep expertise in crafting effective brand strategies, along with her diverse industry experience, will be instrumental in driving the brand's growth.

Shetty made the announcement in a LinkedIn post. Before this, she served as the head of brand marketing at MX Player.

She is an accomplished brand leader with over 18 years of experience in advertising, brand marketing, and media & entertainment, having worked with renowned organisations like The Walt Disney Company, P&G, Leo Burnett, and MX Player.