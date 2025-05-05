IN10 Media names Samar Khan and Sourjya Mohanty to lead DocuBay and EPIC ON

As part of its strategic vision, IN10 Media Network has announced expanded mandates for two of its key leaders across DocuBay and EPIC ON.

Samar Khan, who has been the chief executive officer at Juggernaut Productions, will now also take on the additional role of chief content officer for both DocuBay and EPIC ON. In this expanded capacity, he will lead the creative vision and content strategy for both platforms, further strengthening their distinct storytelling identities.

Sourjya Mohanty, currently the chief operating officer at EPIC ON, will now additionally take on the responsibility of chief operating officer at DocuBay. With this dual mandate, he will oversee and lead business and operational functions across both platforms.

Together, they will focus on deepening synergies across IN10’s digital content ecosystem while positioning both platforms at the forefront as a premier destination for fresh, relevant, and globally resonant digital platform.

Speaking on the leadership elevation, Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, said: "Samar and Sourjya’s expanded roles reflect the confidence we have in their leadership and vision. In today’s rapidly evolving ecosystem, success lies at the intersection of strong content and sound strategy. At IN10 Media Network, we are committed to building a future-ready digital content business—one that is driven as the premium destination of documentaries and other is for the fictional storytelling excellence. This leadership realignment is a key step in advancing that mission and solidifying our position in the digital media landscape.”