IN10 Media Network strengthens leadership team to propel growth and innovation

Dipti Kalwani has been appointed senior vice president – TV and AVOD at Juggernaut Productions. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry as a TV producer, content creator, and writer, Dipti will lead content development for Juggernaut Productions across television and handle the additional responsibility of AVOD platforms. She has produced shows like Badho Bahu, Namak Issk Ka, Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan and many others. Expressing her enthusiasm, she said, “I'm thrilled to join the Juggernaut team and be a part of creating something truly special! I'm eager to bring my ideas to life and create clutter-breaking shows and iconic characters that will leave a lasting impact on TV. I'm looking forward to this exciting new chapter!”