Kaizzen appoints Ankita Malik as vice president- north

She will lead growth initiatives, enhance client engagement, and enhance Kaizzen's reputation for strategic communications solutions.
Kaizzen, an independent communications agency, announces the strategic appointment of Malik as vice president- north. With more than 14 years of experience in the communications industry, Ankita brings expertise in crafting impactful strategies and fostering client relationships.
Malik's appointment underscores Kaizzen's commitment to enhancing its presence and service offerings in the Northern markets.
In her new role, Malik will spearhead initiatives to drive growth, expand client engagement, and elevate Kaizzen's standing as a trusted partner for strategic communications solutions across verticals.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ankita to our team as vice president for North," said Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen. "Her proven track record of delivering results and her deep understanding of the communications landscape will be instrumental in propelling our North operations to newer heights. Ankita's strategic vision and leadership will undoubtedly reinforce Kaizzen's position as a preferred communications partner in the region."
Malik’s expertise spans technology, telecommunications, auto, and lifestyle sectors. With her dynamic leadership, Ankita is poised to deliver top-notch services and drive competitive advantages for products and services, bolstering Kaizzen's revenue portfolio.
Welcoming her to the team, Nikhil Pavithran, group president, Kaizzen said, “Ankita’s experience will not only help us in growing Kaizzen’s portfolio but will also be instrumental in expanding our other specialised verticals. With her appointment, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering diverse leadership perspectives and working towards a more inclusive organization. I welcome her formally on-board and wish her the best.”
"I am excited to embark on this new journey with Kaizzen and contribute to the company's continued success," said Ankita Malik. "The opportunity to lead the North operations presents an exciting challenge, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Kaizzen to deliver unparalleled value to our clients."
Malik has served on senior counsel teams and contributed to PR consultancies such as Zeno Group, MSL Group, and Six Degrees BCW. She has also led marketing communications for brands like Intex Technologies and Comio Smartphones.
With over 14 years of experience, Malik has managed brands across India, China, the USA, and APAC regions, showcasing her versatility and global perspective. Based in New Delhi, she brings a wealth of international expertise to her role at Kaizzen.