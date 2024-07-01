Inderniel Shivdasani joins Pepperfry as head of strategy and investor relations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will oversee initiatives and investor relations, ensuring the plans and journey are communicated to the investors for profitable growth.
Pepperfry, India’s e-commerce furniture and home decor company, announces the appointment of Inderniel Shivdasani as head of Strategy and Investor Relations. In this role, Inderniel will be responsible for leading Pepperfry’s strategic initiatives and investor relations.
Inderniel brings over 13 years of experience in finance, strategy, investor relations, and mergers & acquisitions, having held leadership roles at companies in the consumer tech and healthcare industries. Most recently, he was director - corporate strategy at Cleartrip, playing a key role in the company’s 100% acquisition by Flipkart in 2021. He also served as the chief of staff at Manipal Health Enterprises, where he spearheaded strategy, expansion, and business analysis initiatives.
As head of strategy & investor relations, Inderniel will be responsible for communicating Pepperfry's journey and future plans to the investor community, while leveraging the company's strengths to drive profitable growth.
Speaking on the new appointment, Ashish Shah, co-founder and chief executive officer at Pepperfry, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Inderniel to the Pepperfry team. His in-depth knowledge and expertise in managing investor relations, strategy, and financial reporting, combined with his proven track record of success in scaling businesses, makes him an asset to our organisation. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in driving Pepperfry’s future growth and success.”
The newly appointed head, IR & strategy at Pepperfry - Inderniel Shivdasani added, “I am excited to join Pepperfry at this pivotal moment in the company’s journey. As the category creator of the organised furniture and home decor market in India, Pepperfry has been instrumental in driving the growth of this industry. It is a leading player in the rapidly expanding online furniture and home décor market, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance its investor relations strategy and drive the company’s continued success.”
Inderniel holds a B.E. in Chemical Engineering from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Mumbai and an MBA from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).
Inderniel balances his professional acumen with a passion for adventure, travel, and sports. His pursuits range from adrenaline-fueled activities like cliff and bungee jumping to challenging road trips. He also enjoys his dose of sports or a run on the beach.