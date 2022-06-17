India Today appoints Amit Soni as Deputy General Manager Marketing

Previously, he was with Radio City India as Zonal Marketing Head.
India Today has recently appointed Amit Soni as deputy general manager marketing. He will be taking care of digital marketing for India Today Group. He joins the group after a short stint with Radio City as Zonal Marketing Head.
A professional with 13 years of experience in brand creation, promotion and strategy and extensive experience in content creation, IP creation, consumer behavior analysis. In the past, he has worked with ZEE Media Corporation for around 7 years. He has also worked with Dainik Bhaskar for around 3 years.