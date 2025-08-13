India Today appoints Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor to lead health and wellness brand

India Today Group has named senior journalist Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor as the head of its upcoming health and wellness omni-platform brand.

Kapoor has over 17 years of experience in journalism, having worked with major Indian media outlets in roles including editor, storyteller, and anchor. She joins from Moneycontrol, where she was an editor for three and a half years, and earlier spent nearly 12 years at NDTV.

In an internal communication to staff, Kalli Purie, vice chairperson of India Today Group, announced the arrival of Sonal Mehrotra Kapoor to spearhead the development of a pioneering health and wellness omni-platform brand in India.

Purie called Kapoor “a powerhouse storyteller, editor, and on-screen voice who has consistently championed award-winning content.”

She further noted, “Now also a Harvard-certified nutritionist, Sonal is deeply committed to driving meaningful, science-backed conversations on health and well-being at a time when India is undergoing nothing short of a health revolution.”