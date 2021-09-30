India Today Group appoints Neha Sethi as AGM - Marketing

She joins from ABP Network, where she worked as the brand manager.
India Today Group has recently appointed Neha Sethi as AGM Marketing. She joins from ABP Network, where she was the brand manager for 5 years. Previously, she worked with Dainik Bhaskar as marketing manager for around 3 years.
A brand professional with more than 15 years of experience in marketing and PR, Neha has completed her postgraduation in marketing from IMT, Ghaziabad. She has also worked with acclaimed organizations like Comparex and Oxford University Press and have been developing and driving strategic marketing initiatives.She has also been a member of the publicity team of ILIA (Indian Language Internet Alliance), a Google initiative.