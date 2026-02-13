India Today Group appoints Prashant V. Singh as deputy executive editor

Prashant V. Singh has joined India Today Group as deputy executive editor. His appointment comes as news organisations continue to rework editorial processes around digital distribution and AI-led workflows.

Singh brings nearly 19 years of experience across business and digital news platforms. Most recently, he was with The Times Group (Times Network Digital), where he led ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh. During his tenure, ETNow.in reported growth in digital traffic, reaching 9 million unique visitors and ranking among the top three business news platforms on ComScore.

At ET NOW, he also oversaw the expansion of digital formats including podcasts, panel discussions and IP-led events across sectors such as real estate, investments, artificial intelligence, health and education.

Earlier, Singh worked on Financial Express, where he was part of efforts that saw the platform enter the top three rankings on ComScore. He was also associated with Zee Business during its digital expansion and was part of the launch team of News18.com.

Within industry circles, Singh is often described as a comprehensive 'AI–Editorial–AEO' professional integrating Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), product strategy, tech architecture, and UI/UX insights into newsroom operations.

His editorial philosophy aligns with Google’s evolving E-E-A-T framework, Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness, positioning content not just for visibility, but for long-term credibility and search authority in an AI-first ecosystem.

Originally from Kanpur, Singh moved to Delhi to study Journalism and Mass Communication and has since worked across print, magazine and digital platforms.

At India Today Group, he will take on responsibilities aligned with digital strategy and cross-platform editorial integration.