India Today Group elevates Sahil Joshi and Nagarjun Dwarakanth

The India Today Group has made senior editorial changes, appointing Sahil Joshi to lead its West Bureau and Nagarjun Dwarakanth to head the South Bureau.

Sahil Joshi, who has been with the network for over 20 years, will now oversee coverage across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu. He has been instrumental in strengthening the Maharashtra bureau and has led the digital platform Mumbai Tak, in addition to anchoring prime-time shows on Aaj Tak.

Nagarjun Dwarakanth has been appointed to lead the India Today Group’s South Bureau, taking charge of editorial operations across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Puducherry. With a strong background in reporting and editorial leadership in Karnataka, his new role reflects the network’s focus on strengthening regional coverage in the southern states.