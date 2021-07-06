India Today Group ropes in Khyati Shah as AVP

Previously, she was working with Star TV Network as Associate Vice President Marketing & Content.
India Today Group has recently appointed Khyati shah as Assistant Vice President .Shah was general manager - Brand and marketing at Dainik Bhaskar Group.She is an experienced brand & business management professional with a demonstrated history of working in advertising, B2B and media industry. Skilled in Brand Management, Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Advertising, Campaign Management and Brand Solutions.
In the past, Shah was general manager – Brand and marketing at Dainik Bhaskar Group. She has had stints with IFF, GreyWorldwide, Ogilvy & Mather, and Beehive Communications in the past