India TV appoints Mohit Roy Sharma as Head of Communication & Outreach

India TV, a news group, announced the appointment of Mohit Roy Sharma – head, communications and outreach. In this strategic leadership role, Sharma will play a key part in strengthening India TV’s communication and outreach efforts.

A prominent name in the Indian news industry, Sharma brings nearly three decades of experience in corporate communications, brand strategy, and high-impact media IPs. Prior to joining India TV, he served as senior executive editor, outreach and head of corporate communications at ABP Network. During his tenure, he led the development and execution of flagship events such as Ideas of India, The Southern Rising, and Roots & Rhythms. His work is widely regarded for its strategic depth, creative vision, and measurable impact.

Commenting on the appointment, Ritu Dhawan, managing director, India TV, said “We are delighted to onboard Mohit Roy Sharma to the India TV leadership team at a time when the media landscape is undergoing rapid transformation. His well-versed experience in strategic communications and brand outreach, brings immense value to the group. His ability to align communication strategies to create brand visibility through his media relation will strengthen our positioning and will play an essential role in enhancing our presence and relevance across platforms.”