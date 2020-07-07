India TV appoints Prakash Natarajan as Chief Technology Officer

This is Prakash Natarajan’s second stint with India TV.
India TV has appointed Prakash Natarajan as CTO (chief technology officer), to take charge of the channel’s news broadcast operations. Before India TV, he was working as Vice President, Tech and Operations in Network18.
Welcoming Natarajan to India TV family, Ritu Dhawan, managing director, said: “ I am happy to welcome back Prakash Natarajan. At India TV we like to be one up in technology and Prakash is someone who keeps himself updated with the latest releases in television technology, I am sure in his new role, Prakash will be able to take India TV’s technological advancement to the next level.”
On his new appointment, Prakash Natarajan said: “Feeling elated to be back home! Experience gained in my previous organisation of managing multiple channels spread across the country will come handy in achieving many technological goals and plans at India TV.”