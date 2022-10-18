India TV appoints Puja Sethi as Group Editor – Digital

Her last stint was with Zee Digital as a group Editor.

India TV announced the appointment of Puja Sethi as Group Editor – Digital.

Puja, a senior journalist and digital strategist, brings over two decades of rich experience on board. She is an alum of the Lady Shri Ram College and Miranda House, Delhi University. In the past Puja has held senior leadership positions at Indiatimes, Jagran New Media and myUpchar among others. Her last stint was with Zee Digital as a group Editor. Her career has evolved around Broadcast, Print and digital journalism.