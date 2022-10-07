India TV Group CEO, Vinay Maheshwari, moves on after 6 months

Maheshwari, who joined India TV in March 2022, is leaving to explore other professional avenues.
“India TV thanks Maheshwari for the passion and commitment he brought to the company. We appreciate his immense contribution in such a short time. We wish him the best in all his future endeavours," states Ritu Dhawan, managing director of India TV.
“It was great working with India TV Group though for a short tenure. Working with Rajatji and Rituji was a wonderful experience. Enjoyed every bit of it. I wish India TV all the success,” says Maheshwari.