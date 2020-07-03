India TV makes key appointments

Ajay Kumar has been appointed as Consulting Editor, Anand Pandey will be Editor- Research and Planning and Jaya Prakash Singh has joined as Chief of Bureau, Mumbai.
India TV has recently announced the appointments of experienced professionals at three key positions in the news channel.
Ajay Kumar has 27 years of experience in television journalism. He has been the managing editor of News Nation channel for the last four and a half years. During the Nineties, he worked as special correspondent and anchor for Aaj Tak and Newstrack for seven years, after which he worked in Star News as editor and anchor for four years. He returned to Aaj Tak as executive editor in 2007 and worked for more than five years in his second stint. In 2016, he joined News Nation as part of its core launch team. Ajay Kumar has interviewed several national and international personalities, anchored popular TV shows and did live reporting during major news events in India and abroad.
Anand Pandey has 25 years of experience in print media. Starting as a cub reporter for Dainik Bhaskar in Indore in 1995, he later worked for the national political bureau of the newspaper in Delhi. He had a three-year stint at Zee News in Delhi and was resident editor for Nai Dunia in Jabalpur. He later worked as resident editor for the Indore and Bhopal editions of Dainik Bhaskar. He worked for three years as group editor for Nai Dunia-Dainik Jagaran newspaper group. For the last two years, he has been Editor of DB Star, Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal.
Jaya Prakash Singh returns to India TV as Mumbai bureau chief after a gap of two years. Earlier, he had worked for India TV as Mumbai bureau chief for six years. He has 26 years of experience in print and television journalism, and had earlier stints in Sahara Samay and IBN7, before joining India TV. A livewire, hardworking reporter, he was among the first TV reporters to reach Taj Hotel on the fateful night of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Commenting on the new appointments, India TV managing director Ritu Dhawan said: “For television viewers among various TG groups, India TV has become synonymous with ‘television news’ during the current COVID-19 and India-China LAC standoff crisis. The induction of these three experienced professionals will surely work as a stimulus to India TV’s leap to the next big level. I extend my congratulations to the new appointees and wish them success in their new endeavor.”