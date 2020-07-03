India TV makes key appointments

Ajay Kumar has 27 years of experience in television journalism. He has been the managing editor of News Nation channel for the last four and a half years. During the Nineties, he worked as special correspondent and anchor for Aaj Tak and Newstrack for seven years, after which he worked in Star News as editor and anchor for four years. He returned to Aaj Tak as executive editor in 2007 and worked for more than five years in his second stint. In 2016, he joined News Nation as part of its core launch team. Ajay Kumar has interviewed several national and international personalities, anchored popular TV shows and did live reporting during major news events in India and abroad.