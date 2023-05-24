India TV names Faizan Ahmad as Business Head - Web

Prior to this, he was working with The Hindu as National Sales Head - Digital.
India TV Digital has recently appointed Faizan Ahmad from The Hindu as business head for its web business. He joins the media channel after working for 7 years with The Hindu, where his last held designation was National Head - Digital Transformation (Revenue) and was responsible for digital revenue strategy and monetization.
A sales professional with over 12 years of experience and a rich multi-functional experience of handling a wide spectrum of Digital Media, Content Marketing, Alliances, Programmatic and PRIGITAL Sales, Ahmad holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IMS, Ghaziabad.
Prior to joining The Hindu, Ahmad worked with India.Com as senior manager sales. In the past, he also had stints with Business Standard as group officer, digital ad sales I-Next (A Unit of JPL Group) as senior executive marketing.