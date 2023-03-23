IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as Chief Operating Officer

A seasoned professional in the Indian TV Distribution industry, Piyush Goyal has held senior leadership positions spanning Distribution, new business initiatives and other strategic projects. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked in leading companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks. He is known for his risk-taking abilities, execution and team leadership skills. In his last stint, Piyush Goyal was EVP and Head - Key accounts at Star India, where he handled major MSO and DTH players. He is a B Tech and MBA graduate and has completed senior leadership programmes from Harvard and INSEAD.