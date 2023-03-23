IndiaCast appoints Piyush Goyal as Chief Operating Officer

He will report into Network18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi.
IndiaCast, the multi-platform Content Asset Monetization entity, has appointed Piyush Goyal as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
A seasoned professional in the Indian TV Distribution industry, Piyush Goyal has held senior leadership positions spanning Distribution, new business initiatives and other strategic projects. In a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked in leading companies like Star TV, Network18, NDTV and DEN Networks. He is known for his risk-taking abilities, execution and team leadership skills. In his last stint, Piyush Goyal was EVP and Head - Key accounts at Star India, where he handled major MSO and DTH players. He is a B Tech and MBA graduate and has completed senior leadership programmes from Harvard and INSEAD.
In his new role, Piyush Goyal will closely work with the operating heads of TV News, Entertainment and Sports businesses of the Network18 Group. He will report into Network18’s Managing Director Rahul Joshi.
Commenting on his new role, Piyush Goyal added, “I am extremely thrilled and look forward to spearheading Indiacast. It's home coming for me at Indiacast after 10 years. With the ever changing landscape in the media industry, there could not have been a better time to be part of this vibrant and fastest-growing media conglomerate.”
Jointly owned by TV18 & Viacom18, IndiaCast brings quality Indian content to viewers across the globe. The company’s mandate includes Domestic Distribution, Placement Services, International Channel Distribution & Advertising Sales, New Media (digital) Distribution and Content Syndication for all the group company (TV18, Viacom18, A+E Networks|TV18) channels and content.