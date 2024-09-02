IndiaDotcom Digital appoints Rahul Garg as chief finance officer

Idris Loya, CEO of IndiaDotcom Digital, welcomed Rahul Garg, highlighting, “We are very pleased to have Rahul Garg join our executive team. His extensive expertise in financial management and strategic insights will be crucial as we continue to evolve our financial strategies. Rahul’s leadership will undoubtedly drive significant value for IDPL, and we are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in achieving our business goals.”