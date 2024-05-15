IndiaFirst Life Insurance appoints Rushabh Gandhi as its MD and CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
IndiaFirst Life Insurance has informed NSE (National Stock Exchange) that R.M. Vishakha, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) will superannuate from the services of the company on June 30, 2024.
Further, the board has, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (“NRC”), inter-alia, approved the appointment of Rushabh Gandhi, presently deputy CEO of the company, as the MD and CEO for a period of five consecutive years with effect from July 1, 2024 or the date of regulatory approval(s), whichever is later.
The release states, "The matter is subject to approval of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), shareholders, and such other statutory approvals, as may be applicable. The necessary intimation about the exact date of appointment of Rushabh Gandhi will be filed with exchange on receipt of requisite approvals."
The board of directors of IndiaFirst Life has placed on record its heartfelt appreciation to R.M. Vishakha for her invaluable contributions to IndiaFirst Life. Her result-oriented leadership over the past nine years has been instrumental in guiding the company to consistently reach significant milestones, solidifying its position as a leader in the life insurance sector.
The Board welcomes Rushabh Gandhi as the new MD and CEO, which marks a new chapter for the company and aligns perfectly with the company's succession planning. Having worked alongside R.M. Vishakha since 2015, Rushabh Gandhi brings a wealth of experience at IndiaFirst Life in driving growth and profitability. This experience is complemented by his strategic vision that resonates with the core values of IndiaFirst Life.
Gandhi is a financial services industry leader with over 29 years of experience across national and international markets.