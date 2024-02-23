Indian-origin Samir Shah becomes new chairman of BBC

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Beginning on March 4, Shah will hold the position for a period of four years, concluding in March 2028.
Samir Shah, India-born media veteran is confirmed as the new chairman of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), a British public service broadcaster. After successfully passing through the stages of scrutiny, his selection gained approval from King Charles III, as mentioned in an Indian Express report.
Shah has over four decades of experience in UK broadcasting, he emerged as the government's favoured choice in December last year. Subsequently, he underwent questioning by cross-party Members of Parliament from the House of Commons Media Culture, Media, and Sport Select Committee during the pre-appointment scrutiny process.
Announcing his selection, Lucy Frazer, UK culture secretary, siad, “With a career spanning more than 40 years in TV production and journalism, Dr Shah has a wealth of experience to bring to the position of BBC Chair. He has a clear ambition to see the BBC succeed in a rapidly changing media landscape, and I have no doubt he will provide the support and scrutiny that the BBC needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future,” she said.
Hailing from Aurangabad, Shah arrived in England in 1960 and formerly held the position of head of current affairs and political programs at BBC.