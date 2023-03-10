Indian Society of Advertisers appoints Tejas Apte and Ankit Desai to lead the media forum

Tejas Apte heads media for Unilever in South Asia while Ankit Desai is Head – of Media & Digital Marketing India & Global Centre of Excellence, Marico.
The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has been the flagship national body and unique voice of advertisers pan India for close to 70 years. The ISA stands for education, representation, protection, and support to advertisers. It works in excellent fraternity relationships with other Industry bodies involved in the Indian advertising, marketing, and media industry. The ISA is a founder member of the WFA (World Federation of Advertisers), Brussels. It’s one of the three constituent bodies of BARC (Broadcast Audience Research) and one of the founders of ASCI
Tejas Apte who heads media for Unilever in South Asia will now be the lead for the ISA media forum while Ankit Desai who is Head – of Media & Digital Marketing India & Global Centre of Excellence, Marico will continue to be the co-chair.
Commenting on the development Tejas Apte said, “The Indian media landscape is dynamic and exciting. This creates new opportunities for advertisers to engage with their consumers. I am excited to take the lead of ISA’s media forum and work towards greater engagement and creating new learning opportunities for all the constituents of ISA.”
With over 16 years of experience working with both the agency and brand sides, in his previous stint Tejas was working as the Global Media Director for Unilever, based out of Singapore, creating and executing media strategy for a host of global brands, leading the branded content center of Excellence and Programmatic & Data Center of excellence.
Ankit Desai said, “In a rapidly changing media landscape, the ISA has a key role to play in helping members adapt to the latest trends and technologies. I believe that collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation are keys to success for our industry and I am committed to working with Tejas and the other members to achieve these goals.”
Ankit is an Industry veteran with 18 yrs. of rich experience working across brands, agencies, and Publishers like Marico, Hotstar, GroupM, and NDTV.
Confirming the development, Sunil Kataria, chairman of ISA and Raymond’s CEO said, “I congratulate Tejas and Ankit on their appointment as ISA Media forum Head and co-chair. With the inexorable growth in technology and the media landscape evolving quickly, there is a need to help the members keep abreast of the latest happenings in the advertising and marketing world with Ankit and Tejas in place, I am confident we have the leadership needed to drive positive change. With the support of ISA’s eminent Executive Committee and through global network of World Federation of Advertisers, the ISA Media Forum is uniquely positioned to make a difference”.