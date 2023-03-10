Indian Society of Advertisers appoints Tejas Apte and Ankit Desai to lead the media forum

Commenting on the development Tejas Apte said, “The Indian media landscape is dynamic and exciting. This creates new opportunities for advertisers to engage with their consumers. I am excited to take the lead of ISA’s media forum and work towards greater engagement and creating new learning opportunities for all the constituents of ISA.”

With over 16 years of experience working with both the agency and brand sides, in his previous stint Tejas was working as the Global Media Director for Unilever, based out of Singapore, creating and executing media strategy for a host of global brands, leading the branded content center of Excellence and Programmatic & Data Center of excellence.