IndiGo appoints Deepti Sampat as VP marketing and digital

Deepti Sampat has taken on the role of vice president, Marketing and Digital at IndiGo. She joined the airline in December 2025 and is based in Gurugram.

Before joining IndiGo, Sampat served as vice president Marketing at Air India for over a year. She moved to Air India following the merger of Vistara and Air India, where she was responsible for managing brand and B2C marketing.

Prior to that, she spent more than five years at Vistara as vice president Marketing. Her responsibilities at the airline included brand management, media strategy, digital marketing, content, sustainability positioning and marketing technology initiatives.

Earlier in her career, Sampat held leadership roles across travel, hospitality, education and consumer technology. She has worked with organisations such as Stellr, Talentedge, Expedia Group, TripAdvisor and the Oberoi Group, handling marketing, CRM, alliances and regional digital initiatives.