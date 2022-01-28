Indigo Consulting appoints Sanjeev Kumar as Senior Vice President

Krishna Chandaluri - Chief Growth Officer will be transitioning to lead his growth mandate as Sanjeev takes over the baton from him.
Indigo Consulting a Publicis Groupe company that specializes in enterprise technology, design, and data-first talent, strengthens its delivery and operations team by appointing Sanjeev Kumar as senior vice president – customer success and Operational Excellence. Krishna Chandaluri - chief growth officer will be transitioning to lead his growth mandate as Sanjeev takes over the baton from him.
Sanjeev is a visionary, creative, result oriented & collaborative leader with over 25 years of IT service experience in managing large scale programs in a globally distributed setup and has handled projects for clients like Polaris, Xansa, and Nagarro, among others.
Some key domains that he has worked for includes Banks across the globe in countries like Japan, Indonesia, UK, Singapore, Insurance – North America, Education – North America, Telco – Europe & Continental Europe and CPG – UK. He has accomplished enormous engagements from inception through operation under FP, T&M & LTS contract models for both Delivery and Managed Services models.
In his previous role, Sajeev was responsible for integrating and defining end-to-end processes to drive synergies between finova UK and IT service outsourced supplier in INDIA. He led top quality delivery and return on investment, driving transformation and re-engineering for financial institution/building societies in UK & Ireland.
Speaking on his new assignment, Sanjeev Kumar said, “I am excited to step on this role as this is where I was headed in terms of leveraging all my past global experience in agile service deliveries, to own the P&L of a large service delivery team & deliver excellence and add value to our customers, strategic technology OEM Partners of-course the end-customers. Also, I am delighted to be back to Publicis, it is more of a homecoming for me.”
“As the demands placed on us as a bespoke software engineering & digital business transformation company is getting deeper in the new normal, where Digital has become the primary channel for brands across domains, we are investing in re-imaging our customer success team too – their skill sets, knowledge and vision to design & deliver digital first solution and this is where Sanjeev is a fantastic & seamless fit. The entire Customer Success and the Operations team would tremendously benefit from Sanjeev’s leadership.” said Jose Leon, COO, Indigo Consulting.
Indigo Consulting is led by a team of highly experienced digital transformation experts across the capability pillars of UX, Human Centred Design, software engineering, data and analytics and web technologies. It has been building industry-first innovative digital products and experience platforms for the BFSI, CPG and Retail sectors, globally for fortune 50 brands for last 20 years.