Indigo Consulting appoints Sanjeev Kumar as Senior Vice President

Speaking on his new assignment, Sanjeev Kumar said, “I am excited to step on this role as this is where I was headed in terms of leveraging all my past global experience in agile service deliveries, to own the P&L of a large service delivery team & deliver excellence and add value to our customers, strategic technology OEM Partners of-course the end-customers. Also, I am delighted to be back to Publicis, it is more of a homecoming for me.”