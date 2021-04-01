Indigo's Nitin Sethi joins Adani Group as Chief Digital Officer – Consumer Businesses

He was the Vice President at Indigo Airlines for around 3 years.
Airline brand Indigo's chief digital officer, Nitin Sethi has joined Adani Group as chief digital officer - consumer business. Sethi announced his move in a LinkedIn post.
"I am looking forward to enabling the Digital Transformation, Customer Centric Design Thinking, Customer Empathy, Technology Roadmap, and unified thinking of the Group’s consumer businesses", he wrote.
Sethi specialises in digital transformation and comes with more than 20 years of experience.
Prior to working with Indigo, Sethi worked with Quikr as VP & Group Head Experience and Product Design for around 3 years.Before joining Quikr, Sethi worked with CommonFloor.com as head of product design and experience. Prior to that, he worked with Appigizer as investor and mentor. His resume also includes companies like Dazzlr, where he worked as head of product and user experience, and Yatra, where he worked as group head consumer experience and design.
Sethi has also worked with companies such as Info Edge India (Naukri.com Group), India Art Village, Babyoye.com, Dainik Bhaskar Group, Prism Education, Mega Softwares, rediff.com, Times Internet, and Bharti Airtel.