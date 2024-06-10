INDmoney appoints Ashish Arya as its vice president of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Arya is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, INDmoney has roped in Ashish Arya as VP of marketing. Arya is a seasoned marketing professional with 14 years of experience with both early and mid-stage startups and large-scale enterprises delivering business growth across D2C and consumer tech brands ranging from OTT, consumer services, and e-commerce verticals.
Arya will collaborate with its founder, Ashish Kashyap, to democratise and enhance customers' financial futures through the app.
Arya previously worked at Disney+ Hotstar as the head of digital marketing, spearheading the digital branding, performance, and growth marketing efforts for sports (marquees, bilateral), south (multiplexes, originals), and content range categories.
Arya's expertise lies in translating marketing outcomes to business KPIs through data-tech-enabled integrated consumer funnel interventions and driving the business OKRs through customer-focused, data-driven, and sustainable ROI-led digital funnel interventions.