Indo Edge (India) announces the appointment of directors

Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya, who was educated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and Warwick Manufacturing Group, University of Warwick, UK, where he completed Doctorate of Engineering, is the Senior Partner and Director of the Boston Consulting Group, India, and the co—leader of Bruce Henderson Institute, BCG's thought leadership institution. He is member of global leadership team of the Global Advantage, and was earlier member of the global leadership teams of Industrial Goods, Public Sector and Social Impact practices and co—leader of BCG’s Global Advantage Initiative. He has rich experience of over 30 years in handling leadership role(s) in large corporations and deep expertise in Governance and Technology.