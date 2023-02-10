Indo Edge (India) announces the appointment of directors

Aruna Sundararajan and Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya have been appointed as additional directors of the company, effective from February 11, 2023.
Info Edge (India) announces the appointment of Aruna Sundararajan and Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya as additional (Non-Executive Independent) directors of the company, effective from February 11, 2023, subject to requisite approval of the members, and Pawan Goyal, who presently is associated with the Company as Chief Business Officer (Naukri.com), as Additional (Whole-Time) Director, effective, April 30, 2023, subject to applicable approvals of the members of the Company, for appointment and alteration of Articles of Association of the Company.
Aruna Sundararajan is a retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service. She served as the Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministries of Steel, IT and Telecom; and retired as Chairperson of the Digital Communications Commission in July 2019. She has rich experience of over 30 years in governance and public administration and over 15 years of experience in technology and public policy.
Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya, who was educated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and Warwick Manufacturing Group, University of Warwick, UK, where he completed Doctorate of Engineering, is the Senior Partner and Director of the Boston Consulting Group, India, and the co—leader of Bruce Henderson Institute, BCG's thought leadership institution. He is member of global leadership team of the Global Advantage, and was earlier member of the global leadership teams of Industrial Goods, Public Sector and Social Impact practices and co—leader of BCG’s Global Advantage Initiative. He has rich experience of over 30 years in handling leadership role(s) in large corporations and deep expertise in Governance and Technology.
Pawan Goyal, chief business officer(Naukri.com), holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin in computer networking. He has over 25 years of industry experience in business, engineering and research leadership roles. His general management experience spans Enterprise, OEM, SMB, and consumer businesses. His research and development experience spans broad range of computing: virtualization, cloud computing, networking, storage systems, operating systems, databases, etc. He has over 30 publications, and several patents in these areas. He has lead the conception, delivery and GTM of several 1.0 products.
Commenting on the above appointments, Kapil Kapoor, chairman of the Board said, “I am excited to welcome Ms. Aruna Sundararajan and Mr. Arindam Kumar Bhattacharya as Independent Directors to the Info Edge Board. Aruna and Arindam bring rich and relevant experience in public policy, strategy and technology and their insights should help us elevate our governance standards further and also make our Board processes even more robust.
Also, delighted to welcome Pawan Goyal as whole-time director of the Company. Pawan, currently manages the largest business of the Company as Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com. I am confident that his inputs on the Board will abet greater cross functional synergies across all our business units.”