Indo National appoints Shardul Bist as Chief Marketing Officer

Indo National, maker of consumer electrical brand Nippo, has appointed Shardul Bist as its chief marketing officer. In his new role, he will oversee brand strategy, marketing communication, and digital transformation as the company strengthens its presence in the consumer electricals space.

He has also held leadership roles at Mother Dairy, where he led marketing for the value-added products segment and launched campaigns ranked among Brand Equity’s Top 100 marketing campaigns of the year.

Pavan Kumar BVS, chief executive officer, Indo National, said: “As Indo National continues its journey of transformation and diversification, Shardul’s appointment marks a strategic step towards building stronger consumer connections and modernising our brand architecture. His proven marketing acumen and digital-first approach will help us shape a more contemporary and sustainable future for Nippo.”

Shardul Bist, chief marketing officer, Indo National, said: “It’s an exciting time to join a legacy brand like Nippo that’s continuously evolving with changing consumer needs. My focus will be on revitalising the brand’s identity, deepening consumer engagement, and strengthening its presence across both traditional and emerging channels along with entering new spaces.”