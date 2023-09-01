Indo Nissin elevates Sandeep Bakhshi to Managing Director

He succeeds Gautam Sharma, who built the Indo-Nissin business from 2014 onward.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co., the leading instant noodle companies, has announced a restructuring of its senior leadership to pave the way for the next level of business growth. Sandeep Bakhshi, the chief business officer, has been elevated to the post of managing director of its Indian subsidiary, Indo Nissin Foods. He succeeds Gautam Sharma, who built the Indo-Nissin business from 2014 onward.
With an extensive background spanning over 25 years in Sales, Sandeep Bakhshi brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has held positions at reputable companies such as SC Johnson (now Brillon), Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints. His proficiency lies in fostering growth through capacity enhancement and seamless digital integration.
Commenting on the management transition, Hiroyuki Yoshida, chairman of Indo Nissin, said, “We are really pleased to announce the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi to the managing director position. He has been instrumental in growing the Indo Nissin business in the last eight years and we are confident of his ability to lead the company in its next phase of transformational growth.”
“We take this opportunity to thank Gautam Sharma for his years of service to Indo Nissin and his outstanding contribution to the India business. He leaves behind a strong legacy, a high-performing team and a business that has been consistently growing.”