Indo Nissin Foods elevates Varun Oberoi to VP and head of marketing and corporate communications

According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Varun Oberoi has been elevated to the post of VP and head of marketing and corporate communications at Indo Nissin Foods.
Oberoi was previously the associate vice president of marketing and corporate communications and, prior to that, the AVP of partner brands in the same organisation.
Oberoi has 19 years of experience in sales, marketing, and business development and a rich background in FMCG categories. He has contributed to both established companies and startups, focusing on building businesses and revenue streams.
Oberoi is an alumnus of MICA, Ahmedabad, and has also worked with The Walt Disney Company, Narang Danone Access, Wrigley, and CavinKare.